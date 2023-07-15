Haim recently opened up to NME about their experience playing on tour with Julian Casablancas, in honor of the band’s debut album, Days Are Gone, turning ten this year.

Danielle Haim had first started by backing Casablancas on his solo tour in 2009 and 2010, per the publication.

“That was a dream come true to be playing in his band,” Danielle shared.

She had been discovered while playing with Jenny Lewis at a New York show, according to a 2013 profile in The Guardian. After earning money by playing as a trio at Este Haim’s university, they took it to join Casablancas as the opening act too.

“Julian was the first person to take us on tour. I was 18 which was crazy,” Alana Haim told NME.

“Playing with Julian also taught us so much and taught me so much. Getting to play some Strokes songs in the set like ‘Automatic Stop’ I couldn’t believe it. I was up there like I can’t believe this is my life,” Danielle added.

“We were in the crowd like ‘We can’t believe that’s our sister!'” Este shared.

Along with the anniversary interview, Haim recently announced some other surprises tied to Days Are Gone — including a limited-edition reissue on green vinyl and a surprise show where they’ll play the record in full.