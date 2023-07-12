After some cryptic teasers earlier this week, Haim announced that they’ll be honoring the tenth anniversary of their 2013 debut album, Days Are Gone, in a very special way.

They will be releasing a special anniversary reissue of the record, notably on a green two-disc vinyl pressing. The first will be the regular album; the second will have bonus tracks and remixes, according to a press release.

While a tracklist for this is still TBD, fans can expect it to drop later this fall — and likely more information to arrive before then.

Additionally, Haim announced an extra show at Los Angeles’ The Bellweather will be held on July 19, where they will perform the album in full. Tickets go on sale this Friday, with more information available here. (Buzzy Lee will open as support, along with the band’s two earlier regular dates at the same venue.)

At the time of the original release of Haim’s Days Are Gone, the album reached No. 1 in the UK charts and No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in the US. The immensely popular trio have since dropped two more albums and will be supporting their friend, Taylor Swift, on The Eras Tour throughout this summer.

Fans in the UK can also catch the group at London’s All Points East festival next month.

Find more information on the Days Are Gone reissue here.