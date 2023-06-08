Haim has made it big. Opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, casually chatting with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, performing at the 2021 Grammys — their world domination is absolutely undeniable. However, it wasn’t easy at the beginning, according to the trio.

In a new interview with People, the three sisters discussed the obstacles they had to overcome back when they were first starting out as a group.

“We played at country fairs, church fairs, charity events,” Alana explained. “In our minds, we weren’t great — we were amazing.”

She continued, “No one wanted to sign us. The amount of people who were like, ‘You’re never going to make it. Give up!'”

Danielle expanded on that, saying, “People would say to us, ‘You’ll never get a record deal. A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see.’ People used to say that sh*t all the time. But we had such a crazy focus, plus we’re sisters — we’re like a wolf pack.”

“We’ve done so many things in our career, despite what people in the industry have said,” she continued. “Being told you’ll never sell out a venue, then you do. You’ll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire.”