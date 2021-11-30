It’s only night three of this year’s Festival Of Lights, so Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are just getting into full swing with their now annual “Hanukkah Sessions” series. Last year, the pair wiled away time spent in lockdown by covering eight Jewish artists to correspond with the eight nights of Hanukkah, and they’re repeating the tradition this year. Kicking off Sunday with Lisa Loeb’s iconic “Stay,” and following up yesterday with the full on punk of The Ramones’ jumpy “Blitzkrieg Bop,” tonight they’ve changed gears a bit, and are tackling Barry Manilow’s classic “Copacabana.”

As you might expect, Grohl and Kurstin are more ready than ever to ham it up to the campy hit single, which is the kind of song that everyone loves to sing along to at a bar, and both donned sparkly suit jackets to pull the whole affair off. With plenty of bongos, cowbell, keyboard and drums, it’s Dave, obviously, who takes on the signature role of Barry, while interstitial clips show him playing the drums, too. It’s just more musical fun with these pair who can pull off covers most people dream of accomplishing with a little tinsel, a keyboard, and a drum kit. Watch above.