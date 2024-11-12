High Water Festival is returning to South Carolina. The 2025 event, which will take place at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 26 to 27, 2025, is led by headliners Arcade Fire and Lord Huron. Other acts include Mt. Joy, Counting Crows, The Backseat Lovers, Trampled By Turtles, Amos Lee, Flipturn, Julien Baker & Torres, Waxahatchee, Joy Oladokun, and The War & Treaty.

Beyond the music, High Water Festival also describes itself as “a haven for foodies, showcasing the tastiest flavors around,” including food and drinks from local and regional eateries.

Tickets for High Water Festival 2025 are available for purchase beginning Thursday, November 14, at noon ET, and includes general admission, GA+, Stono Stage bleacher ticket VIP, and the platinum package. You can find more information, including how to get the passcode for the pre-sale, here.

You can check out the full lineup and poster for High Water Festival 2025 below.