High Water Festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston, South Carolina next April. Taking place over the course of two days, High Water boasts a promising line-up of indie, rock, and singer-songwriter acts. During the festival’s run, attendees are encouraged to “get high, stay try,” per the event’s official poster.

Kicking off the festival on Saturday, April 20, are The Dip, Leyla McCalla, Olivia Jean, Al Olender, The Walkmen, Houndmouth, and Courtney Barnett. Headlining that day are Fleet Foxes, Shovel & Rope, and Noah Kahan.

On Sunday, April 21, festivalgoers can look forward to seeing The Heavy Heavy, Cut Worms, Babe Club, The Linda Lindas, Kevin Morby, Briston Maroney and The Wallflowers. Grace Potter and Hozier are headlining that day, along with The Flaming Lips, who will feature Yoshimi Battles and The Pink Robots during their set.

Tickets for High Water Festival are available for purchase here beginning Thursday (October 26) at noon EST, and fans can purchase two-day passes beginning at $225 for general admission. Those who only wish to attend one day of the festival can purchase tickets for $135.

Check out the festival’s official poster below.

