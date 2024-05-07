Indie

Hinds Launch Their New Album ‘Viva Hinds’ By Teaming Up With Beck On ‘Boom Boom Back’

In February, Hinds shared “Coffee,” the duo’s first new single in over four years. Naturally, it turns out that was a sign: Today (May 7), they’ve announced Viva Hinds, a new album. That’s set to drop on September 6, but today, they’ve shared the lead single: “Boom Boom Back,” a collaboration with Beck.

As for the album, a press release describes it as “the most accomplished, sonically adventurous, honest and celebratory record of Hinds’ career.” The project also includes the band’s first Spanish-language songs. Aside from Beck, the project also features Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC (who just announced a North American tour today).

Listen to “Boom Boom Back” above. Below, find the Viva Hinds album art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Hinds’ Viva Hinds Album Cover Artwork

viva hinds
Lukcy Number

Hinds’ Viva Hinds Tracklist

1. “Hi, How Are You”
2. “The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You”
3. “Boom Boom Back” Feat. Beck
4. “Stranger” Feat. Grian Chatten
5. “Superstar”
6. “Mala Vista”
7. “On My Own”
8. “Coffee”
9. “En Forma”
10. “Bon Voyage

Hinds 2024 Tour Dates

05/11 — Barcelona, ES @ Fango
05/17 — Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records
05/19 — Munich, DE @ Pfingstfestival
05/21 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch
05/24 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival
05/26 — Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert (Matinee and Evening)
05/27 — London, UK @ Lower Third
05/28 — London, UK @ Lower Third
09/13 — London, UK @ Lafayette
10/09 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks
10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/17 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/20 — Madison, WI @ High Noon
10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/23 — Toronto @ Lee’s Palace
10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/26 — Washington DC @ Union Stage
10/28 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

