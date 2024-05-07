In February, Hinds shared “Coffee,” the duo’s first new single in over four years. Naturally, it turns out that was a sign: Today (May 7), they’ve announced Viva Hinds, a new album. That’s set to drop on September 6, but today, they’ve shared the lead single: “Boom Boom Back,” a collaboration with Beck.

As for the album, a press release describes it as “the most accomplished, sonically adventurous, honest and celebratory record of Hinds’ career.” The project also includes the band’s first Spanish-language songs. Aside from Beck, the project also features Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC (who just announced a North American tour today).

Listen to “Boom Boom Back” above. Below, find the Viva Hinds album art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.