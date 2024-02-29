Hinds are back. The Madrid-bred duo confirmed a return to their original form — co-guitarists and co-vocalists Ana Perrote and Carlotta Cosials — by releasing “Coffee,” their first single in four-plus years. Their last album, The Prettiest Curse, arrived in 2020.

Cosials and Perrote co-directed the accompanying video, shot in Madrid in January, which depicts the inhibition expressed through lyrics like “I like black coffee and cigarettes / And flowers from boys that I’m not sleeping with” and “I said, maybe, maybe it’s all in my head / Told you, to stop calling / Don’t look at me with those eyes.”

“Coffee is a sincericide, screaming the nasty truth as loud as you can with no shame,” Hinds said in a statement, as per a press release. “It’s about admitting to all the things you’re not supposed to like or doing all the things you’re not meant to do. It’s a lot of fun when you can be fully honest and shut that little voice in your head that tells you what you should or shouldn’t do.”

Hinds shared an additional message about “Coffee” on Instagram, writing, “Let’s have a toast for standing up after falling. A toast for imagination and dreams. A toast for a year soaked in joy. A whole new world is ahead of us all, guys. Our most sincere thank you for your patience, for your unconditional support, for sticking with us during the wildest storm. We’ve missed you. We’ve missed this. We ain’t disappearing ever again.”

To that point, Hinds will be very visible this spring. They’re due to perform at SXSW from March 13-16 before staging back-to-back sold-out shows at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York on March 18-19.

Watch the “Coffee” video above, and see Hinds’ upcoming European and UK tour dates below.

05/17 — Paris, France @ Supersonic Records

05/19 — Munich, Germany @ THEATRON Pfingstfestival

05/21 — Berlin, Germany @ Monarch

05/26 — Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert (Matinee)

05/26 — Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert (Evening)

05/27 — London, UK @ The Lower Third

05/28 — London, UK @ The Lower Third