Hovvdy is fresh off the release of their well-received, self-titled album (which is one of Uproxx critic Steven Hyden’s favorites of the first half of 2024 ). Those who felt similarly have fun times ahead in 2025: Today (October 22), the band announced a run of tour dates for next year.

Pre-sales start October 23, followed by a general on-sale starting October 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information via the band’s website.

On top of the tour news, the band has also shared “Jean (Julie’s Version),” a new take on album highlight “Jean.” The band’s Will Taylor says of track in a statement, “We got together with Bennett Littlejohn to reimagine ‘Jean.’ This arrangement is stripped back and offers more insight to how the song was written, with an acoustic guitar and a single voice.”

Listen to “Jean (Julie’s Version)” above and find Hovvdy’s 2025 tour dates below.