Hovvdy is fresh off the release of their well-received, self-titled album (which is one of Uproxx critic Steven Hyden’s favorites of the first half of 2024 ). Those who felt similarly have fun times ahead in 2025: Today (October 22), the band announced a run of tour dates for next year.
Pre-sales start October 23, followed by a general on-sale starting October 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information via the band’s website.
On top of the tour news, the band has also shared “Jean (Julie’s Version),” a new take on album highlight “Jean.” The band’s Will Taylor says of track in a statement, “We got together with Bennett Littlejohn to reimagine ‘Jean.’ This arrangement is stripped back and offers more insight to how the song was written, with an acoustic guitar and a single voice.”
Listen to “Jean (Julie’s Version)” above and find Hovvdy’s 2025 tour dates below.
Hovvdy’s 2025 Tour Dates
03/05/2025 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
03/06/2025 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
03/07/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *
03/08/2025 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *
03/09/2025 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *
03/12/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
03/13/2025 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
03/14/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
03/15/2025 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs *
03/17/2025 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *
03/18/2025 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall *
03/19/2025 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig *
03/20/2025 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
03/21/2025 — Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable *
03/22/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
03/24/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *
03/26/2025 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater +
03/29/2025 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +
03/30/2025 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +
04/01/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +
04/02/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre +
04/03/2025 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s (Indoor) +
04/04/2025 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah +
04/05/2025 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +
04/08/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +
04/09/2025 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outside) +
04/11/2025 — New Orleans, LA @ Siberia *
05/13/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill ^
05/14/2025 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar ^
05/17/2025 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^
05/20/2025 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head ^
05/21/2025 — Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge ^
05/22/2025 — Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge ^
* with Video Age
+ with runo plum
^ with Free Range