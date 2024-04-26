Indiecast Discusses The New Hovvdy Album And Oasis’ Rock Hall Snubbing

Steven begins this episode like he has many other installments of Indiecast — by complaining to Ian about the performance of his Fantasy Albums team. In this instance, he thought he had a sure thing — a new Taylor Swift album — but after a predictable wave of early raves, Taylor’s Metacritic score has tumbled amid a critical backlash. What happened? Steven and Ian also recap their recent experiences at two very different concerts, Phish at Sphere and Cindy Lee in San Diego.

After that, Steven proceeds to rant about Oasis not get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year, and how this underlines once again the Rock Hall’s bias against alt and indie bands of the 1980s and ’90s. He also compares Foreigner and Peter Frampton to former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. and it definitely makes sense. Then the guys review the new album by the charming Austin indie-pop duo Hovvdy, who make very good patio music. In the mailbag, a listener brings up new music from Menomena and if it’s ever bad to sound too much like yourself.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the “sasscore” band SeeYouSpaceCowboy while Steven goes for a classic rec with the ’80s band Love And Rockets.

