It wasn’t enough for Hovvdy to steal indie music lovers’ hearts with their self-titled album back in April. Today (November 8), Hovvdy revealed there is another offering from the beloved songs on the way.

Earlier the “Make Ya Proud” musicians announced their EP Live From Julie’s, which features re-imaginings of the tracks. With the project slated to drop on November 22, Hovvdy unleashed “Bubba (Julie’s Version),” a taste of what’s to come.

In a statement, Hovvdy discussed the creative direction of the forthcoming project. “Sonically this is the most vulnerable we’ve ever been,” they said. “When we make records, we’re always trying to craft this hyper-layered, expansive world; and as much as we love that approach, it’s easy to get lost in it. With Live At Julie’s, we wanted to peel everything back — just sit down and play the songs together.”

Listen to “Bubba (Julie’s Version)” above. Continue below to view Hovvdy’s 2025 tour schedule.