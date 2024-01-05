In early November, the final show of Billy Joel’s “record-breaking monthly residency” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden was announced for July 25, 2024. It will also serve as Joel’s 150th time performing at MSG. On Friday morning, January 5, Joel confirmed a slew of 2024 tour dates — seven of them will be at Madison Square Garden, including the aforementioned July 25 finale. Joel will be joined on select dates by Stevie Nicks and Sting.
The first show is scheduled for next week — January 11 at MSG — so, anyone interested in attending will need to act fast on tickets.
How Much Are Tickets For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour?
It depends on the show. As of this writing, Ticketmaster lists resale tickets for the January 11 show selling anywhere between $190 and $3,577.50. However, StubHub has tickets to the February 24 show in Tampa, Florida for as low as $92. The resale market is always dicey, so the surest way to get a fair price will likely be participating in the Live Nation pre-sale or Ticketmaster public on-sale.
How To Buy Tickets For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour
Because of Joel’s longstanding residency, Madison Square Garden tickets have been on sale and are re-circulating via resale vendors. But Joel’s newly announced tour dates will receive a Live Nation pre-sale, beginning Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time. (According to Consequence, the access code is “CREW.”) The public sale is set for Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
What Are The Dates For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour?
01/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/24 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %
02/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
03/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/13 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %
04/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/24 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
06/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
07/12 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium
09/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %
% with Sting
^ with Stevie Nicks