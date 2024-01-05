How Much Are Tickets For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour?

In early November, the final show of Billy Joel’s “record-breaking monthly residency” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden was announced for July 25, 2024. It will also serve as Joel’s 150th time performing at MSG. On Friday morning, January 5, Joel confirmed a slew of 2024 tour dates — seven of them will be at Madison Square Garden, including the aforementioned July 25 finale. Joel will be joined on select dates by Stevie Nicks and Sting.

The first show is scheduled for next week — January 11 at MSG — so, anyone interested in attending will need to act fast on tickets.