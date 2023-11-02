When Is Billy Joel’s Last Show At Madison Square Garden?

After a decade, Billy Joel’s monthly residency at Madison Square Garden is coming to a close next year. The final performance will mark Joel’s 150th show at the venue since the residency started, and fans will be able to see him perform it on July 25, 2024.

He announced the official finale date on social media today. Tickets for Joel’s last residency performance will go on sale next Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Since Joel first started playing at MSG in January of 2014, he has treated fans to some of his biggest classics, including “Piano Man” and “Vienna,” along with deeper selections across his records — making each performance special.

To change things up, Joel has also surprised the audience with several guests over the years, including Bruce Springsteen for “Born To Run” in 2018, and Olivia Rodrigo to perform “Deja Vu” last summer.

The MSG residency isn’t the only time to catch Joel in concert soon either. He will be continuing his joint tour with Stevie Nicks throughout next year, as well as some dates with Sting, and a New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

For a complete list of Joel’s tour dates (including his MSG residency), and more information, visit here.