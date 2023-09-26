Stevie Nicks has already toured throughout 2023, and now, she’s giving fans across the US more chances to see her perform live. Nicks unveiled eight new dates for next year, starting in February at Atlantic City’s Mark G Etess Arena. She will also be joined by Billy Joel once again, but just for the March 9th date in Arlington, Texas.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Nicks will also be playing shows through the rest of 2023, including this weekend at Madison Square Garden. A list of remaining 2023 dates, along with information on purchasing tickets, can be found via Live Nation’s website.

As for other things Nicks has been up to, she released a career-spanning limited vinyl box set over the summer, including a compilation of Rarities with over twenty songs.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of Stevie Nicks’ 2024 Live In Concert tour dates.

02/10/2024 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena

02/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

02/21/2024 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

02/24/2024 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/28/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/03/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03/06/2024 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

03/09/2024 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

* with Billy Joel