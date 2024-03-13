For those hoping to attend this summer, here’s what to expect in terms of ticket prices.

They will also be joined on the lineup by Carly Rae Jepsen, Muna, Jessie Ware, 100 Gecs, Grandmaster Flash, Jeff Rosenstock, Brittany Howard, Yaeji, Mannequin Pussy, Jai Paul, and many more.

Pitchfork Music Festival will be returning from July 19 to 21 at Chicago’s Union Park, with a killer lineup to match. Alanis Morissette , Black Pumas, and Jamie xx will be this year’s headliners throughout the weekend.

How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival?

This year, Pitchfork Music Festival’s tickets will range in tiered prices, depending on when you purchase. There are also many different types of passes. The 3-day General Admission ticket starts at $219 and will increase to $249 as the final price. Single-day GA tickets start at $109.

The next ticket level is called Pitchfork PLUS and includes access to a special lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. It starts at $399 for a 3-day pass and $199 for just one day.

Pitchfork Music Festival’s last ticket offering is for VIP passes. The 3-day ticket starts at $699 and will end at $749. Single-day VIP tickets start at $379. These passes will include many perks, including exclusive viewing areas at the stages, complimentary drinks and snacks, a daily catered meal, access to a backstage lounge, and other quality aspects.

More information about Pitchfork Music Festival can be found on the official website.

