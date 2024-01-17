Pitchfork has been a consistent presence in the lives of many music fans, as the website launched in 1996 and has long been one of the most popular music journalism brands. (They also launched the annual Pitchfork Music Festival in 2006.) The publication has undergone some changes along the way, though, most notably being sold to Condé Nast (which also owns publications like Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, and more) in 2015. Now, it looks like another new era at Pitchfork has just begun.

What’s happening with Pitchfork and GQ?

In a tweet on January 17, media reporter Max Tani shared a note sent by Condé Nast management to staff. The message indicates that Pitchfork will have some sort of merger with GQ. It also says that some Pitchfork employees are no longer with the company effective today (January 17), apparently including Puja Patel, who was the site’s editor in chief.

The message — signed by Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue — reads:

“Dear all, Today we are evolving our Pitchfork team structure by bringing the team into the GQ organization. This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company. Both Pitchfork and GQ have unique and valuable ways that they approach music journalism, and we are excited for the new possibilities together. With these organizational changes, some of our Pitchfork colleagues will be leaving the company today. I want to thank Puja for her leadership of the title over the last five years. She has been a wonderful colleague and advocate for the brand, and I’m grateful for her and the team’s many contributions. Members of the Pitchfork team will hear more about their reporting structure in meetings this week. There are no additional changes at this time as we focus on our internal team structure and operations. We will of course keep this team updated first when any new decisions are made about the transition. Anna.”

As Variety reports, features editor Jill Mapes is among those no longer with Pitchfork, as Mapes revealed on X (formerly Twitter). Variety also notes, “A rep for Condé Nast did not have information on how many Pitchfork staffers are being let go.” Associate news director Evan Minsker also revealed he was laid off.

Meanwhile, Tani noted in response to a question about Pitchfork’s future, “Pitchfork is going to continue publishing, but future seems unclear medium/long term. I’m told this was a business side decision, advertising is stronger at other Conde brands like GQ. But don’t have much more info yet…”

Officially, there has been no announcement about specifically how Pitchfork will exist and operate going forward.