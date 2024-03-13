Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival unveiled the 2024 lineup, with a ton of acts not to miss this summer. Alanis Morissette, Black Pumas, and Jamie xx will be headlining this year.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Uproxx cover stars Muna, Jessie Ware, 100 Gecs, Grandmaster Flash, Jeff Rosenstock, Brittany Howard, Yaeji, Mannequin Pussy, Jai Paul, and more are also set to be performing on the weekend of July 19 through July 21 at Union Park.

For those who are hoping to catch their favorite acts, a 3-day General Admission ticket is $219 to start and the single-day passes are $109. As the next tier up, the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade is $399 for a 3-day pass or $199 for single-day tickets. This includes access to the PLUS lounge, air-conditioned bathrooms, charging stations, and an elevated viewing platform at the Blue stage.

Finally, for the VIP tier, a 3-day pass is $699 and a single-day pass is $379. This includes front-of-stage viewing at the two main stages (Green and Red), access to the VIP viewing deck, unlimited access to backstage lounges, complimentary beer, wine, snacks, and water, a daily catered meal, and more exclusive perks to ease the festival experience. All prices for GA, Plus, and VIP will increase depending on when you purchase the tickets, as the festival is using a tiered block system.

