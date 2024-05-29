Towards the end of the summer, Beabadoobee is set to drop an anticipated new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves. She’s going on tour in support of it, too, as she announced today . She’s bringing Hovvdy along for the ride, too, so keep reading for info about how to secure tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour

A ticket pre-sale starts on May 31, preceding the general on-sale that begins on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Beabadoobee’s website.

Beabadoobee previously said of her upcoming album, “I love this album. I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

Beabadoobee 2024 Tour Dates: This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour

05/30 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

05/31 — Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

06/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk

09/06 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

09/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

09/11 — New York, NY @ Central Park @ Rumsey Playfield*

09/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

09/18 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park*

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

09/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

09/24 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*

09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

* with Hovvdy

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.