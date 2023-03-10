How To Buy Tickets For The Cure’s 2023 Tour

The Cure recently announced their new North American tour for this year, marking the band’s first dates here since 2016. The shows will start in May at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, and will continue through the summer, with additional stops across major cities and venues — like NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Hollywood Bowl, Philly’s Wells Fargo Arena, and many more.

Given the range of stops that The Cure will make, fans might be wondering just exactly how they can purchase tickets to this tour. They are using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which allows those who want tickets to register here now through Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. ET. From there, certain fans will receive individualized codes to purchase tickets through a lottery-style system — so not everyone will get one.

“All tickets on The Cure’s tour will be non-transferable, excluding shows in NY, IL, and CO where state laws prohibit artists from restricting resale,” Ticketmaster’s site also notes about The Cure’s tickets, as they attempt to crack down on scammers and scalpers who hike up the ticket prices for popular shows.

For those who don’t wind up obtaining a Verified Fan code, there are also sites like Stubhub, Seatgeek, and more to find eventual tickets, although it will be a higher price.

A complete list of The Cure’s tour dates along with more information is available here.