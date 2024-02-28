Phish is hitting the road with even more dates this year, as the jam band unveiled their new summer tour across North America. The dates will follow their residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, providing fans with loads of chances to see them in 2024.
For those hoping to attend Phish’s summer tour, here’s what to know about securing tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Phish’s 2024 Summer Tour
Right now, Phish has a ticket request open until Monday, March 11 at noon ET. The tickets will then be made available for the public to purchase shortly after on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional information can be found on the band’s website.
Below, find a complete list of their 2024 tour dates.
Phish 2024 Tour Dates
04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
07/19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/24 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/28 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
07/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
08/02 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/04 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/10 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/15 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
08/16 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
08/17 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
08/18 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
08/29 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO
08/30 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO
08/31 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO
09/01 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO