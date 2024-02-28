For those hoping to attend Phish’s summer tour, here’s what to know about securing tickets.

Phish is hitting the road with even more dates this year, as the jam band unveiled their new summer tour across North America. The dates will follow their residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas , providing fans with loads of chances to see them in 2024.

How To Buy Tickets For Phish’s 2024 Summer Tour

Right now, Phish has a ticket request open until Monday, March 11 at noon ET. The tickets will then be made available for the public to purchase shortly after on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional information can be found on the band’s website.

Below, find a complete list of their 2024 tour dates.

Phish 2024 Tour Dates

04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

07/19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/24 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/28 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

07/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

08/02 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/04 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/15 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

08/16 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

08/17 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

08/18 — The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

08/29 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO

08/30 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO

08/31 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO

09/01 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park @ Commerce City, CO