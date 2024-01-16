Much to the delight of fans, Phish is returning to bring back their festivals. The band announced their new four-day event titled Mondegreen, which will take place on August 15 to 18 in Dover, Delaware.

According to Variety, Mondegreen will find Phish playing across all four days. The festival will also contain “interactive fan experiences, regional food and drink, art installations, and more.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. ET, along with camping passes. For attendees looking for a travel package, those will be on sale tomorrow (January 18) at the same time.

Mondegreen isn’t Phish’s only date this year either.

Next month, Phish will be heading to Cancún for a three-day run at Moon Palace, which they’ve dubbed “Phish: Riviera Maya.” For those who will be staying in the States, but reside on the West Coast, the popular jam band has a show for you too.

Just a while back, Phish announced they would be the next ones to be gracing the stage at Las Vegas’ unique new venue, The Sphere. They will play from April 18 through the 21st.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Phish’s upcoming performances. For more information on Mondegreen, visit their official website.