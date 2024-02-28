Phish is planning on having one heck of a busy year. Not only is the band doing a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas and hosting the Mondegreen festival, but they also just announced that they will be touring across North America this summer, too.

This is great news for fans, who now have a ton of opportunities to catch their favorite band on the road.

According to a press release, there is currently a ticket request open on Phish’s website from now to Monday, March 11 at noon ET. From there, tickets will open for the general public to purchase them on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Continue scrolling to view the complete list of Phish’s upcoming tour dates.