Phish is planning on having one heck of a busy year. Not only is the band doing a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas and hosting the Mondegreen festival, but they also just announced that they will be touring across North America this summer, too.
This is great news for fans, who now have a ton of opportunities to catch their favorite band on the road.
According to a press release, there is currently a ticket request open on Phish’s website from now to Monday, March 11 at noon ET. From there, tickets will open for the general public to purchase them on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
Continue scrolling to view the complete list of Phish’s upcoming tour dates.
Phish 2024 Tour Dates
04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
07/19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/24 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/28 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
07/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
08/02 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/04 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/10 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/15 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/16 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/17 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/18 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/29 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/30 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/31 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/01 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park