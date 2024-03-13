Along with the lineup reveal, Pitchfork Music Festival also shared key info about the ticket prices and more. For those heading to Chicago this summer to see their favorite acts, here’s everything to know about purchasing passes.

Pitchfork Music Festival officially unveiled the 2024 lineup, with Alanis Morissette, Black Pumas, and Jamie xx set to headline on July 19 through July 21 at Chicago’s Union Park. Other key acts that will be performing this year include Carly Rae Jepsen, Muna , Jessie Ware, 100 Gecs, Grandmaster Flash, Jeff Rosenstock, Brittany Howard, Yaeji, Mannequin Pussy, Jai Paul, and many more.

How To Buy Tickets For Pitchfork Music Festival 2024

Tickets for Pitchfork Music Festival are currently on sale now and can be purchased through the official website.

As a base price, the 3-day General Admission ticket for Pitchfork Music Festival starts at $219. It will eventually increase to $249 as a final price, as all ticket types will experience increases depending on when fans purchase them. The single-day GA ticket starts at $109.

For a 3-day Pitchfork PLUS ticket, which includes lounge access and private restrooms, it starts at $399 for a 3-day and $199 for a single day. Finally, VIP tickets start at $699 for a 3-day and $379 for a single-day pass.

Additional information about Pitchfork Music Festival can be found here.

