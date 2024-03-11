On Monday morning, March 11, fans received hints as to what will be in store in 2024.

When Does The Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 Lineup Come Out?

It’s coming straight from the source. The festival confirmed on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), “Our 2024 lineup drops this Wednesday [March 13] at 10 a.m. CT, with GA, PLUS, and VIP tickets on sale at the same time. Let’s gooo.” The post also instructed fans, “Join the text list at the link in bio for lineup clues tomorrow.”

On February 1, Pitchfork announced that Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago would be staged from July 19 to 21, 2024 at Union Park in Chicago. The 2024 ticket pre-sale went live on February 29 at 10 a.m. CST. At the time, Pitchfork advertised, “Secure your 3-Day GA tickets for the lowest price possible at the link in our bio. Payment plans start at just $40 down.”

As mentioned above, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 13, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. All ticketing information can be found here.