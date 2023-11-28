Given there are lots of popular acts rounding out the bill — like Billy Idol, The Offspring, Girl In Red, Portugal The Man, Holly Humberstone, and many, many more — here’s what to know about securing tickets for the 2024 Shaky Knees Festival if you’re interested in going.

Shaky Knees, the annual music festival in Atlanta, unveiled its 2024 lineup today. Noah Kahan , Foo Fighters , Weezer, and Queens Of The Stone Age are the headliners, with their performances taking place the weekend of May 3 to 5.

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Shaky Knees Festival

Right now, those looking to attend can register for a presale code through the festival’s official website. After receiving one, you will then be able to purchase tickets during the presale that takes place this Thursday, November 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

Any remaining tickets will then be sold in a general sale. However, the date that it would be held has not been revealed — and it could be risky if all the festival passes are sold during the presale.

Shaky Knees is also offering several different price tiers. 3-day General Admission starts at $310. GA +, which includes air-conditioned restrooms and a private bar, starts at $515. The VIP option starts at $800, providing premium viewing areas and more exclusive benefits. Platinum is $1,600 and allows for potential on-stage viewing, along with access to complimentary drinks and food. Finally, the Ultimate package at $5,600 provides access to the backstage artist bar and more.

There are also single-day passes available, with more information available here.

