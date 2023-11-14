Much to the joy of fans, Foo Fighters officially announced that they will be dropping a double A-side single of their song, “The Glass,” including a reinterpretation of the track performed by HER.

The track will be available to stream starting this Friday. There is also a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl that is currently up for pre-order. This will be released on December 29.

While the two performed the song together during the band’s previous Saturday Night Live appearance, Grohl delivered the lead vocals while she first popped in as the backing vocals in the chorus. From there, she carried the second verse on her own, giving fans a glimpse of what she’ll sound like delivering the heartbreaking lyrics in the full upcoming song.

HER will appear solo on this release, delivering new vocals and guitar instrumentation that is meant to transform the original’s “sonic and emotional dimensions,” per a release.

“The Glass” previously appeared as part of Foo Fighters’ recent album, But Here We Are, which dropped back in June. It marked the band’s first record without their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Check out the Foo Fighters’ SNL performance, featuring HER, above.

Foo Fighters and HER’s “The Glass” is out 11/17 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.