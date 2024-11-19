Montana residents are in for a treat next year: Zootown Music festival is a new event launching in 2025, at the Missoula Fairgrounds in Missoula, Montana on July 4 and 5. The lineup was announced today (via a trailer narrated by JK Simmons), and it’s led by Hozier and Kacey Musgraves.

Beyond them, the lineup also features Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Mt. Joy, Lake Street Dive, Modest Mouse, Julien Baker & Torres, La Lom, Evan Honer, Mon Rovía, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Madi Diaz, Buck Meek, Dogs In A Pile, Eggy, The Moss, Chaparelle, Stolen Gin, Lee Dewyze, Griffin William Sherry, Cole & The Thornes, Why We Went West, The Dead & Down, and Give It To Em, Florabelle!.

Tickets go on sale starting with a limited local pre-sale on November 21 at 10 a.m. MT. The general on-sale then kicks off November 22 at 10 a.m. MT via the festival website.

In a statement, festival founder Scott Osburn says of the event: