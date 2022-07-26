Scottish producer and DJ Hudson Mohawke is a veteran in the music industry at this point, and a little over a decade into his career, Mohawke is gearing up to show off the latest chapter in his career. Last month, he announced his upcoming third album Cry Sugar with a new song, “Bicstan,” and a megamix beside it. The upcoming album follows his Heart Of The Night EP which featured remixes of his favorite old-school hits. With just a few weeks left until that album becomes available to the world, Mohawke returns with another double release as well as a new video.

Mohawke wraps up July with “Dance Forever” and “Stump.” The latter record is an optimistic track that is sure to find a space to breathe on dance floors around the world. As for “Stump,” Mohawke uses that record that details the feeling of coming down from a sky-grazing high. Its matching video captures the many different shapes, colors, and temperatures of various environments all over the world.

A press release for Cry Sugar labels the album as an example of Mohawke’s “practice of producing motivational music for club goers” by “uplifting the debauchery and inspiring many through his own brand of anthemic maximalism.” The album is set to arrive on August 12, giving his fans just a couple of weeks to get themselves ready for his latest body of work.

You can watch the video for “Stump” and listen to “Dance Forever” in the videos above.

Cry Sugar is out 8/12 via Warp Records. You can pre-save it here.