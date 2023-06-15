In February, Iceland Airwaves revealed a lot of its 2023 lineup: Blondshell, Balming Tiger, Cassia, ClubDub, Daniil, Fetish, Fran Vasilić, Gallus, Kneecap, Kristin Sesselja, Lime Garden, LÓN, Love’n’Joy, Myrkvi, Nanna, Neonme, Squid, The Goa Express, The Haunted Youth, Trentemøller, Whispering Sons, and Yard Act.

More acts have been announced today (June 15). This includes Anjimile, Daði Freyr, Hatari, Elín Hall, GKR, Axel Flóvent, JFDR, Caleb Kunle, Dustin O’Halloran, Mick Strauss, and slowshift.

Final list of names just announced 🔥 Tickets and travel packages on sale now on https://t.co/lTWlz0GOXK. pic.twitter.com/K5I56rcOtq — Iceland Airwaves (@icelandairwaves) June 15, 2023

Last month, Anjimile announced his new album The King arriving in September on 4AD. He shared the title track at the time, too.

The second wave of artists were also announced recently, including Andy Shauf, Anna Gréta, Árný Margrét, Ásdís, Ash Olsen, Bombay Bicycle Club, Celebs, Cyber, DOMi and JD Beck, Donkey Kid, Eydís Evensen, Faux Real, Ghostly Kisses, Greyskies, GRÓA, Jelena Ciric, JJ Paulo, Jonathan Hultén, Kári Egilsson, Kónguló, Kusk & Óviti, Kvikindi, Madmadmad, Markéta Irglová, Monikaze, Mugison, Sandrayati, Sigrún Stella, SKAAR, Soffía, Sprints, Superjava, Superserious, and Tilbury.

The festival will take place from November 2 to 4 in Reyjavík. The venues include Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra.