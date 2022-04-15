Later today, Idles is set to take the stage at Coachella (right after Arcade Fire, who was just added to the festival lineup last-minute yesterday). They generated some buzz for their set last night, though, with a performance on The Late Show.

They brought “Crawl” to the Colbert stage… or rather, to a different stage somewhere else, as their performance was pre-taped. Still, they brought their signature intensity to the rocking tune.

The band’s Joe Talbot previously said of the song, “This is the turning point, after you’ve crashed. It’s a good anthem for me to discuss with people who aren’t on the other side or who aren’t sober. You’re not the best version of you and you need to hold yourself accountable for your addictions and who you’re letting down. But it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. ‘Crawl’ the title is like, keep going. You’ll get there. ‘Crawler’ is like the character of me in the dark warmth of my addiction — a crawler, a night crawler, someone on their knees, someone praying, someone surviving. The grit of it. The weight of the world on you. All of those things is a ‘crawler.’”

Watch Idles perform “Crawl” on Colbert above.