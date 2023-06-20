Miami’s III Points music festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. What better way to do that by unveiling more of a stacked lineup? For this year’s party, Fred Again.., Skrillex, Iggy Pop, Grimes, and Black Coffee will headline across the two days on October 20 and 21.

Originally, only Fred Again.. and Iggy Pop had been revealed as headliners in the first round of lineup drops.

Music lovers can also expect to catch Caroline Polachek, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Caribou, Dixon, Explosions In The Sky, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones, Nia Archives, TSHA, and many more there across the six stages.

Additionally, all weekend long, the festival will host their Despacio party with a sound system that was created by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s David and Stephen Dewaele. Attendees can expect to catch some creative art installations and pick up bites from the event’s food court — in case a break from the music is needed.

“Being ahead of the curve hasn’t been easy and has required taking risks,” David Sinopoli, the III Points co-founder shared in a statement. “We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.”

Tickets for III Points 2023 go on sale this Thursday, June 22 at 12 p.m. ET. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.