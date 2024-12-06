Indiecast On The Best Albums Of 2024

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode by recapping the new Yacht Rock documentary and Ian’s Toto-related takeaways on the film that Steven worked on. Then they reflect on the week’s deluge of year-end albums lists and they hash out the emerging trends, i.e. Brat is hot and Taylor Swift is not, and hip-hop is very chaotic. Finally, the guys dig into their own favorite albums of the year, sharing five choices each.

