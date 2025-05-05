All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco continue their love on record and Ed Sheeran get nostalgic. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Ed Sheeran Sheeran teased “Old Phone” all the way back in March when he performed some of it on Fallon. Now, the full track is here, as are a bunch of photos from his actual old phone, which feature pop stars beyond just himself. Quavo and Takeoff — “Dope Boy Phone” Speaking of phones: Quavo and the late Takeoff use them to a different effect on “Dope Boy Phone.” It’s also a nice reunion for fans of the pair’s work as the duo Unc And Phew, and for Migos supporters in general.

Don Toliver — “Lose My Mind” Feat. Doja Cat The upcoming F1 movie incorporates some heavy hitters into the soundtrack, including both Don Toliver and Doja Cat on the synthwave-inspired “Lose My Mind.” Just don’t spend too much time worrying about how many streams it gets. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — “Talk” Last month, Blanco continued being the most appreciative fiancé ever when he surprised Gomez with the prom photoshoot she never got to have herself as a high schooler. They also went ahead and used the footage in the video for “Talk,” from the new deluxe edition of I Said I Love You First.

Suki Waterhouse — “On This Love” Suki Waterhouse is gearing up for a European tour later this year, and she’ll have at least one new song to play on the road: Last week, she unveiled “On This Love,” a luxuriant new single with a thought-provoking video. Turnstile — “Seein’ Stars” Turnstile dropped new new songs last week, “Seein’ Stars” and “Birds,” as as Uproxx’s Josh Kurp notes, “the former has a slinky groove, while the latter is all moshpit fury.” Another point of note for the former: It features Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Rico Nasty — “Butterfly Kisses” Recent Sound Check guest Rico Nasty also came through with a double release last week, dropping “Butterfly Kisses” and “Can’t Win Em All.” Both tracks see her continue to push the boundaries of her genre-bending brand of hip-hop. Westside Gunn and Doechii — “Egypt (Remix)” The new Westside Gunn remix is a major full-circle moment: On the original “Egypt,” Gunn incorporated a Doechii sample, so now she herself has graced the track with original new contributions on the remix.