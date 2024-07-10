After impressing with 2021’s Sling, Clairo has a third album on the way, Charm.

A press release previously described the project, “Evoking balmy summer evenings and tête-à-têtes in plush conversation pits, Charm is a collection of warm, ’70s-inspired grooves that move lithely between jazz, psychedelic folk, and soul, an extroverted bounce back from her beloved 2021 album Sling.”

If you’re in the dark about what’s going on here, keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about the upcoming release.