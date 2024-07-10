After impressing with 2021’s Sling, Clairo has a third album on the way, Charm.
A press release previously described the project, “Evoking balmy summer evenings and tête-à-têtes in plush conversation pits, Charm is a collection of warm, ’70s-inspired grooves that move lithely between jazz, psychedelic folk, and soul, an extroverted bounce back from her beloved 2021 album Sling.”
If you’re in the dark about what’s going on here, keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about the upcoming release.
Release Date
Charm is out 7/12 via Clairo Records LLC. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Nomad”
2. “Sexy To Someone”
3. “Second Nature”
4. “Slow Dance”
5. “Thank You”
6. “Terrapin”
7. “Juna”
8. “Add Up My Love”
9. “Echo”
10. “Glory Of The Snow”
11. “Pier 4”
Features
There are no featured artists on the tracklist, but Clairo worked on the album with producer Leon Michels, known for his work with artists like The Black Keys and Sharon Jones.
Singles
So far, Clairo has released “Sexy To Someone” and “Nomad” ahead of the album.
Artwork
Tour
Clairo hasn’t announced a proper tour in support of the album yet, but she does have a couple of residencies coming up. The dates are as follows:
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/14 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/15 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/18 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/19 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall