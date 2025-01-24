Indiecast Discusses The Music Of 2015

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by discussing recent controversies over Snoop Dogg and Nelly performing at Trump inauguration events. Does anyone actually have the energy to care about this? They also do a quick Sportscast on Ian’s team the Eagles being in the NFC Championship game, and check in on new albums by FKA Twigs and Benjamin Booker that are also on Ian’s fantasy team. Then they dig into the music of 2015 — the highs, the lows, the stuff they remember, the stuff they remember forgetting, and more.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new album from Mogwai while Steven recommends the latest from British guitarist James Blackshaw.

