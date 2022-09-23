Alex G 2022
Chris Maggio
Indie

Indiecast Reviews Alex G's 'God Save The Animals' And Pavement's Reunion Tour

It’s fairly common to see rock artists lean into pop territory these days, but what about pop artists who are turning to punk? On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen discuss Mariah Carey’s rumored grunge album, which has been kept a secret since it was recorded in 1995. Plus, they review Alex G’s new album God Save The Animals, talk Pavement’s buzzy reunion tour, and Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming, massive triple album.

Of course, Indiecast also had some trends to hash out this week. Another music-related course was added to NYU’s roster, this time about Lana Del Rey, which prompted a discussion on the importance (or lack thereof) of studying music journalism in college. The biggest music news story this week was from Drake, who got into a public argument with The Needle Drop’s Anthony Fantano, which probably boosted the music critic’s cred more than it hurt it.

In the Recommendation Corner this week, Ian notes ISIS’ Oceanic 20-year reissue. Meanwhile, Steven praises Elkhorn’s new album Distances.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 107 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

