All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week gave us the fractured return of Sleater-Kinney, two new (Sandy) Alex G songs, and another stellar new track from Brittany Howard.

While we’re at it, if you want more music recommendations curated by Steven Hyden delivered directly to your inbox every week, sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Sleater Kinney — The Center Won’t Hold

The Center Won’t Hold doesn’t sound like anything Sleater-Kinney have released in the past. Parts of it are darker and sludgier than we’ve heard from them; other parts are brighter and poppier. It feels like the album should have been a watershed moment for Sleater-Kinney, a moment that allowed them to attract an entirely new fan base whose interest lies in more conventional pop-rock structures than we’re used to getting from the band.

Instead, the album’s title became a self-fulfilling prophecy when drummer Janet Weiss made the announcement that these new songs were sending the trio “a new direction” that essentially forced her foot out the door for good. Two months before the record was released, it had essentially been condemned by the band’s own drummer. You can tell why — The Center Won’t Hold is chock-full of electronic stomps and drum machines. But it also features tracks like “Love,” which beautifully illustrates what we could expect from the new era of Sleater-Kinney. It has the same pogo fervor as the band’s earlier tracks, but with the clear weight of St. Vincent’s hands on the dials that clearly unlocked a creative playground for Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker.

From its first seconds, The Center Won’t Hold is wrought with tension that you can hear. Perhaps it was always supposed to be that way. Either way, Sleater-Kinney still proves themselves a force to be reckoned with in their most fractured state.

Oso Oso — Basking In The Glow

Hype is a force to be reckoned with, and there was no band more hyped in the indie-emo community than Oso Oso after the release of their debut album The Yunahon Mixtape. Even our own Steven Hyden called it “the best old school indie album of 2017” at the time. It didn’t take Jade Lilitri very long to pump out a new Oso Oso record, and Basking In The Glow benefits from the polish of a professional studio, delivering giant shimmering hooks and riffs for days. It’s a great record to throw on in the car with your friends. Give it a shot — I promise you won’t be disappointed.