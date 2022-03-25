Indiecast Reviews The Solid New Albums By Destroyer And Oso Oso

Destroyer is a band that has been around for so many years, they seem to exist in their own realm. This week on Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen dig into Destroyer’s new album Labyrinthitis and wonder if the band is now immune to criticism from music reviewers. Oso Oso, on the other hand, is being picked up by music outlets. It seems as though their surprise-released album Sore Thumb is finally putting them on the indie music map.

This week also had some big news in indie music: Will Butler announced he has officially left Arcade Fire. Indiecast talks about Butler’s decision and discusses Arcade Fire’s new music. Steven and Ian also walk through Lollapalooza‘s 2022 lineup, which was just unveiled this week and includes the apparently controversial headliner Metallica.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian’s highlights several bands including Caracara, Soul Glo, Proper., and Carly Cosgrove. Steven praises Wednesday’s recent covers album, Mowing The Leaves Instead Of Piling Em Up.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 82 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.