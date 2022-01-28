indiecast sky ferreira the cure my bloody valentine t-feat
Indiecast Lists The Albums They Hope Finally Come Out In 2022

We’re barely a month in and 2022 has already delivered a great amount of trends to be hashed out (Taylor Swift vs. Damon Albarn! Neil Young is off Spotify!) and music to be excited about. On this week’s episode of Indiecast, Steve and Ian tackle the latest developments in the indie world and curate their wish lists for albums they hope are finally released in 2022.

From long-delayed albums from The Wrens and Sky Ferreira to theoretical releases from The Cure and My Bloody Valentine, there’s a lot of music in the vault that they’re hoping finally sees the light of day this year.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Steve is urging listeners to check out Texas band Good Looks, who are set to release their new album Bummer Year in April. Ian is digging Dissolution Wave, the latest album from alternative rock outfit Cloakroom.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 74 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

