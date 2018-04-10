Getty Image

2018 marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic British new wave group The Cure. While many fans intend to celebrate the group’s history and iconic back-catalog over the course of the year, and the band themselves have a few events lined up to help them properly pay homage, Robert Smith and company don’t have their eyes firmly fixed on the past alone.

In a new interview with BBC 6 Music, Smith revealed that his work curating this year’s Meltdown festival, has proven to be a “catalyst, because I’ve suddenly fallen in love with the idea of writing new songs.” Those just aren’t words either. He also said that he’s “booked studio time for the band.” This comes as extremely welcome news to Cure fans who’ve been patiently waiting for nearly a decade for the band to release a follow-up to their 2018 album 4:13 Dream. In all that time, the band have played a multitude of tours and festivals, but a cover of The Beatles’ “Hello Goodbye,” the new music pickings have been slim.

While a full album remains an ephemeral dream at this point, the real Cure heads still have a tangible item on the docket to tide themselves over. This summer, on June 7th, the band will host a special 40th anniversary concert in London’s Hyde Park, to honor their past alongside some very special friends, including the bands Interpol, Ride and Slowdive.