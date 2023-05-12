Indiecast Remembers ‘Random Access Memories’ And MTV News

In our latest episode, Steven declares that Ian is a surgeon, Dr. Han. (Is this meme old yet? Will anyone know what we’re talking about next week?) Actually, our first order of business is talking about In Times New Roman, the just-announced new album by Queens Of The Stone Age due June 16, their first in six years. We try to sort out our current feelings about this band, and the murky personal life of Josh Homme. (We also struggle, of course, to correctly pronounce “Homme.”)

Next we talk about the end of two institutions that we sort of thought ended in the aughts, but actually shut down this week: The pop-punk band Sum 41, and the legacy media outlet MTV News. Ian actually goes to bat for Sum 41 by giving them a “yay,” while Steven is an indifferent “nay.” But MTV News was a formative outlet for both of us as ’90s kids, especially the gravitas-rich lead anchor Kurt Loder.

From there we piggyback on Steven’s recent column about the 10th anniversary of Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories and talk about whether the album is a classic, overrated or both. (Steven and Ian both landed on “both.”) What’s not overrated is American Football buying the American Football house, which is another thing that happened this week, though the story made Ian sad about that a beloved combination A&W/Long John Silver’s that is gone from his college town.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian hypes the hyperpop/pop-punk hybrid Hot Mulligan, while Steven talks up a reissue from the Cleveland guitarist/composer Mark McGuire.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 138 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.