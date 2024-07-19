Steven and Ian begin today’s episode by reflecting on what they were doing when you-know-what happened last weekend. Then they get down to what is truly the biggest news of the week: The release of EA College Football 25, which is about to become Ian’s obsession. After Video Game-cast, they pivot to a discussion about Tenacious D and their implosion over Kyle Gass’ Trump comments in Australia. They also yay-or-nay the comedy-rock trio, from the perspective of another comedy-rock trio.

From there, they tackle the return of Japandroids, who will release their first album in seven years, Fate And Alcohol, in October. But can they ever top Celebration Rock? Steven also fills Ian on some jam band beef this week between Trey Anastasio and Dead & Company. In the mailbag, they answer a listener question about whether ’90s-style “weird for weirdness’ sake” music is still being made, with a tangent about the legacy of Tom Waits.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the British emo band Los Campesinos! while Steven stumps for the rising country artist Zach Top.

