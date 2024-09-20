Indigo De Souza is an indie fixture on the road. In fact, the “You Can Be Mean” singer just announced a fresh set of performance dates alongside Lil Peach. Despite her hectic touring schedule, Indigo De Souza has managed to squeak out a new project.

Today (September 20), De Souza dropped a surprise EP, Wholesome Evil Fantasy. The project follows her 2023 album, All Of This Will End. Although it isn’t a full-length release, it includes three fresh tracks — “Wholesome,” “Evil,” and “Fantasy” — for supporters. Each of the songs were revealed as one-off songs, but when paired together, they create a sonic story.

In a statement, De Souza discussed the significance of the EP. “These songs come from the spiciest, most goofy, glitter gloss place in my psyche,” she wrote. “I wasn’t really thinking very hard when I wrote them. My baseline existence can be pretty heavy and complicated, but these songs made me deeply joyous the whole time I was working on them.”

De Souza later shared a note about her past releases, writing, “Most of my songs have come from the deepest, darkest, most heartbroken place. It feels good to just make something fun for once.”

Continue below for more information about the project, including the album cover and tracklist.