Earlier this month, Jack Antonoff won Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical at the 2023 Grammys. He became the first producer to claim the category in back-to-back years since Greg Kurstin did so in 2017-18.

The impressive feat — nor all of his Taylor Swift equity — didn’t protect him from savage reactions to his and Bleachers’ cover of The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night,” posted by @BeatlesEarth on Tuesday, February 21.

The two-minute video finds Antonoff and his bandmates on a moving bus while performing the 1964 title track of The Beatles’ multi-platinum-certified album, including a saxophone solo.

Most everybody on the internet was less than impressed, to say the least. Music journalist Gita Jackson tweeted, “Jack Antonoff is my enemy.”

Jack Antonoff is my enemy https://t.co/CsZGZyyKaD — it's gita time (@xoxogossipgita) February 22, 2023

Patrick Lyons echoed Jackson. “The past week is a perfect microcosm of the Jack Antonoff experience: he does incredible work on [Lana Del Rey’s] “a&w” and barely gets praised for it, then drops the most cringe Beatles cover in history and people can’t stop talking about him,” Lyons tweeted.

Another Twitter user asserted possibly the most cutting insult one can receive: “Jack Antonoff is doing a poor job of convincing me he doesn’t have zero sauce.”

the past week is a perfect microcosm of the jack antonoff experience: he does incredible work on "a&w" and barely gets praised for it, then drops the most cringe beatles cover in history and people can't stop talking about him — Patrick Lyons (@p_lyons_) February 23, 2023

Jack Antonoff is doing a poor job of convincing me he doesn't have zero sauce https://t.co/nRM3BEd1vZ — Charlie (@charliejuststop) February 22, 2023

Ouch. Let’s hope, for Jack’s sake, he stays off of Twitter. But the rest of you can view some of the reactions below.

We need to have a conversation about how Jack Antonoff is becoming the LeBron of music. No, he’s not the GOAT. Just doing everything he can to force that narrative and keep all attention on himself. https://t.co/nKbuoEaafW — jon (@jonkolnoski) February 22, 2023

They are getting cooked in the quote tweets. https://t.co/r5I43F1hEa — Zito (@_Zeets) February 22, 2023

According to https://t.co/g8RPYsZf5k, "A Hard Day's Night" has been covered officially 176 times. This is, at least, the 176th-best rendition. — Robert (@librarianhours) February 22, 2023

is this a bit — Matt (@cinemattograph) February 22, 2023

the haters are not taking into account how hard it is to play in a moving vehicle. jack really said "get in the van" (punk reference) — jos (@josiahhughes) February 22, 2023

Hey, music expert here. 👋This is actually better than the original version, scientifically. It is due to a phonic phenomenon called “resonant vibranium harmony.” It tricks our ears into hearing the angelic. Thank you, Jack, for LITERALLY making the music of the gods. 🙏 — ryan kushner (@ryanjkushner) February 22, 2023

i choose to believe they’re in a https://t.co/XeTMjjx6i5 commercial https://t.co/KFqsEc5RSB — seal slowly and pee (@IntroLemon) February 22, 2023

If I was driving the bus, I would do everything in my power to crash it into a ditch https://t.co/DXdf1wuenU — Knabe Wolf (@KnabeWolf) February 22, 2023

I have never seen a tweet with this many hidden comments before https://t.co/SBqpcnQcbY — Foucault's Pudendum (@kaitave_) February 22, 2023

worse than john lennon getting shot https://t.co/VgIiMhdSeR — Jill_Krajewski on IG (@JillKrajewski) February 22, 2023

This is soooo bad https://t.co/bqT9uUpnXH — Paul Blest (@pblest) February 22, 2023

I can’t tell if this is a prank or not https://t.co/TdwDz3DOlo — Lee Jameson 🪩 (@Lee_Jameson) February 22, 2023