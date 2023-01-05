Who Is Working With Miley Cyrus On Her New Album?

A new year is upon us. Who cares? The more significant news is that a new Miley Cyrus era is finally unfolding. Cyrus has become, more or less, the New Year’s Eve poster girl with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special, where she confirmed her single “Flowers” will arrive on January 13. And this morning, January 5, we learned that “Flowers” is the lead single off of Endless Summer Vacation, her album due out on March 10.

“2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” an accompanying press release stated. “Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.”

Last January, Cyrus posted photos of a studio session with Mike Will Made-It, who produced on her 2019 six-track EP She Is Coming and her albums Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015) and Bangerz (2013). Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson produced Harry Styles’ behemoth album Harry’s House, including its perennial No. 1 single “As It Was.” (Johnson and Kid Harpoon have produced on each of Styles’ three solo LPs.)

Greg Kurstin also worked with Styles on 2019’s Fine Line. Kurstin’s list of A-list collaborators is exhaustive, but the 2018 Grammy winner for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical is nominated at the 2023 Grammys for his work with Adele on 30 and “Easy On Me.” He won at last year’s Grammys for producing on Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight (Best Rock Album). Most recently, he and Dave Grohl pulled off their third annual “Hanukkah Sessions.”

Expect more collaborators to be revealed as the Endless Summer Vacation rollout rolls on, but for now, you can pre-save “Flowers” here.

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.