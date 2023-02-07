Jack Antonoff is often not afraid to confront the problems in the music industry.

“While we are having the discussion, can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists? This is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring,” the producer wrote when the internet was shedding light on the problematic nature of Ticketmaster.

At the Grammys last night (February 5), he talked more about the concert ticket messes. With the recent Taylor Swift Eras Tour fiasco, Antonoff talked about it to the press to remind people that it’s not the fault of the artist and that “everyone’s trying to figure it out.”

