Matty Healy Is Now Making Out With Fans On Stage At The 1975 Concerts

So far, the shows on The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour have been a spectacle. Matty Healy first prompted raised eyebrows by touching himself on stage, and he was also seen eating raw meat for his audience. Now, he’s just straight-up making out with fans.

As Consequence notes, at the band’s November 25 show in Las Vegas, during a performance of “Robbers” from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut album, Healy and a female fan he had invited on stage swayed in each other’s arms before kissing.

The fan later identified themself on Twitter, explaining that after Healy denied somebody else’s song request by saying, “I can only make out with you,” she held up a sign on her phone that read, “So we making out?” She tweeted, “On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point ‘I can only make out with you’. So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me! Also I’m a grown age of 24.”

It didn’t stop there: The next day, when the band performed in San Diego, at the same point in the show, Healy again kissed a fan, a male this time. This isn’t an entirely new practice for Healy, as there’s video of him kissing fans during “Robbers” from as far back as 2014.

