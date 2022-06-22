Jack White Adds Dates To His Massive 2022 Supply Chain Issues Tour

Last year, rock legend Jack White announced The Supply Chain Issues Tour to support his pair of 2022 albums Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, the former of which arrived already in April. Even though that run was already massive, he’s announced more dates today.

Extra dates include Flint, Michigan at the end of August, and then over 15 dates in the United States, Mexico, and South America. Check out the full list below.

04/08/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/09/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/10/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/12/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

04/13/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

04/14/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

04/16/2022 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

04/17/2022 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

04/19/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/21/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/23/2022 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

04/24/2022 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/26/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/27/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/28/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/30/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/01/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/23/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/24/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/27/2022 — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

05/28/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

05/29/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

05/31/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/03/2022 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

06/04/2022 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/06/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/07/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

06/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/10/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/11/2022 — Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

06/27/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/28/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/30/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

07/01/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

07/02/2022 — Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

07/04/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

07/07/2022 — Lyon, France @ Le Radiant

07/10/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

07/15/2022 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

07/18/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

07/19/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

07/20/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

08/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/16/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena

08/17/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/20/2022 – Flint, MI @ The Whiting

08/21/2022 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

08/23/2022 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

08/24/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/25/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27/2022 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

08/28/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/29/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/15/2022 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/16/2022 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

09/17/2022-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/19/2022 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/20/2022 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

09/21/2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

09/23/2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

09/25/2022 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

09/27/2022 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/30/2022 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

10/01/2022 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/7/2022-8 – Tecate Coordenada @ Guadalajara, MX

10/09/2022 – Pepsi Center @ Mexico City, MX

10/14/2022 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires @ Buenos Aires, AR

10/12/2022 – Popload Festival @ São Paulo, BR

10/16/2022 – Primavera Sound Santiago @ Santiago, CL