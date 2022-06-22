Jack White Adds Dates To His Massive 2022 Supply Chain Issues Tour

Last year, rock legend Jack White announced The Supply Chain Issues Tour to support his pair of 2022 albums Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, the former of which arrived already in April. Even though that run was already massive, he’s announced more dates today.
Extra dates include Flint, Michigan at the end of August, and then over 15 dates in the United States, Mexico, and South America. Check out the full list below.
04/08/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/09/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/10/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/12/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
04/13/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
04/14/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
04/16/2022 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
04/17/2022 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
04/19/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/21/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/23/2022 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
04/24/2022 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/26/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/27/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/28/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/30/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/01/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/23/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/24/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27/2022 — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
05/28/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
05/29/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
05/31/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/03/2022 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
06/04/2022 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/06/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/07/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
06/08/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/10/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/11/2022 — Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
06/27/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/28/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/30/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
07/01/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
07/02/2022 — Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
07/04/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
07/07/2022 — Lyon, France @ Le Radiant
07/10/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
07/15/2022 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/16/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
07/18/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
07/19/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
07/20/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
08/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/16/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena
08/17/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/19/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/20/2022 – Flint, MI @ The Whiting
08/21/2022 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
08/23/2022 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
08/24/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/25/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27/2022 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
08/28/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/29/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/15/2022 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
09/16/2022 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
09/17/2022-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/19/2022 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/20/2022 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
09/21/2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
09/23/2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
09/25/2022 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
09/27/2022 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/30/2022 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
10/01/2022 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/7/2022-8 – Tecate Coordenada @ Guadalajara, MX
10/09/2022 – Pepsi Center @ Mexico City, MX
10/14/2022 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires @ Buenos Aires, AR
10/12/2022 – Popload Festival @ São Paulo, BR
10/16/2022 – Primavera Sound Santiago @ Santiago, CL