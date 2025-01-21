Jack White is one of modern rock’s biggest stars, so his latest news should hopefully bring some significant help to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts: Today (January 21), White announced a benefit concert, to take place in just a few days, on January 25 at the Grove Of Anaheim.
Per White’s announcement shared on social media, a portion of proceeds will go to “providing critical relief and long-term recovery support for individuals, families, and communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires.”
Tickets for members of the Third Man Records Vault go on sale starting January 22 at noon PT, which will be followed by a general on-sale at 1 p.m. PT, all via White’s website.
Find White’s upcoming tour dates below.
Jack White’s 2025 Tour Dates: No Name
01/25 — Anaheim, CA @ Grove Of Anaheim
02/06 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
02/07 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/08 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
02/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
02/17 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
02/18 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
02/21 — Paris, France @ La Cigale
02/22 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon
02/23 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon
02/25 — Utrecht, the Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)
02/26 — Utrecht, the Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)
02/28 — London, England @ Troxy
03/01 — London, England @ Troxy
03/02 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy
03/03 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/10 — Hiroshima, Japan @ Blue Live Hiroshima
03/12 — Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall
03/13 — Nagoya, Japan @ Diamond Hall
03/15 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
03/17 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
04/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
04/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
04/05 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
04/07 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/08 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/10 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/11 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/12 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/13 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/18 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
04/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
05/04 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/05 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/06 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/09 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/24 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn