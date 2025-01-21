Jack White is one of modern rock’s biggest stars, so his latest news should hopefully bring some significant help to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts: Today (January 21), White announced a benefit concert, to take place in just a few days, on January 25 at the Grove Of Anaheim.

Per White’s announcement shared on social media, a portion of proceeds will go to “providing critical relief and long-term recovery support for individuals, families, and communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires.”

Tickets for members of the Third Man Records Vault go on sale starting January 22 at noon PT, which will be followed by a general on-sale at 1 p.m. PT, all via White’s website.

Find White’s upcoming tour dates below.