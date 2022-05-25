Olivia Rodrigo 2022 Billboard Women in Music
Getty Image
Pop

Olivia Rodrigo Calls For Stricter Gun Control In The US After The Uvalde School Shooting

by: InstagramTwitter

Olivia Rodrigo took time during her performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles last night to address the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She is one of many public figures, along with Finneas and Matthew McConaughey, who has vocalized their stances on stricter gun control laws in the US.

During her Sour tour performance, Rodrigo said, “I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

Rodrigo has also been vocal about reproductive freedom. During the Washington DC stop of her Sour tour, she said to the crowd, “When a woman tells us her body should never be in the hands of politicians, I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

In addition to using her platform to discuss reproductive rights and gun control, Rodrigo has also maintained that all attendees at her concert should be vaccinated for COVID-19. So much so that a father recently posted a video of himself burning Sour tour concert tickets he had purchased for his children in protest of the vaccine requirement.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×