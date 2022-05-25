Olivia Rodrigo took time during her performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles last night to address the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She is one of many public figures, along with Finneas and Matthew McConaughey, who has vocalized their stances on stricter gun control laws in the US.

During her Sour tour performance, Rodrigo said, “I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

Olivia Rodrigo says she’s “devastated” about the massacre of 18 children at a Texas school today. “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in. And we need stronger gun control in America.” pic.twitter.com/lKnTGZdB8k — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) May 25, 2022

Rodrigo has also been vocal about reproductive freedom. During the Washington DC stop of her Sour tour, she said to the crowd, “When a woman tells us her body should never be in the hands of politicians, I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

🎥| @oliviarodrigo speaking up about the SCOTUS draft and the importance of the right to abortion, tonight in DCpic.twitter.com/untLCmcaY9 — Taylivia Team (@TayliviaTeam) May 5, 2022

In addition to using her platform to discuss reproductive rights and gun control, Rodrigo has also maintained that all attendees at her concert should be vaccinated for COVID-19. So much so that a father recently posted a video of himself burning Sour tour concert tickets he had purchased for his children in protest of the vaccine requirement.